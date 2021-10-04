Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and $13,073.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

