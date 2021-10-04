Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

ANIX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,135. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

