Ann Torre Bates Sells 30,000 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UNFI traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.90. 866,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.