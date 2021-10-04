Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of Annaly Capital Management worth $36,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.46 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

