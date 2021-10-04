Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.