Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.99

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 13985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

