Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.42. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 11,577,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

