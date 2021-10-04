Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 115,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,641,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

