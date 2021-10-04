Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.65 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $123.91 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00013493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00139765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 0.99886138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.04 or 0.06821819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

