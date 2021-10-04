APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.38. APA shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 135,700 shares traded.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

