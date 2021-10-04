apM Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,505.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. apM Coin has a market cap of $10.61 million and $194,505.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.46 or 0.08535210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00274308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00113731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

