Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

