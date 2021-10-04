Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 62,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 15.9% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 204,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

