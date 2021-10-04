ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.