ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.