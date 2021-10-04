ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

ARCB opened at $84.94 on Monday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Capstone Asset Management Company grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 167,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

