Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.33

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of $610.98 million, a P/E ratio of -538.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $19,849,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 580,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 383,421 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,933,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

