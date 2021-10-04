Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $443,600.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00.

ARCT stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. 584,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,792. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

