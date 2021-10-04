Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0834 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00100300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.70 or 1.00127667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.37 or 0.06839488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,723,266 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

