Arianee (ARIA20) Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $31.15 million and approximately $8,583.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00100300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.70 or 1.00127667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.37 or 0.06839488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.