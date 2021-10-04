Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $350.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,353 shares of company stock worth $79,478,327. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

