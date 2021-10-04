Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 1.4%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). Approximately 188,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 190,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARIX shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.26.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.