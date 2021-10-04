Ark Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $205.52 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,352,356 coins and its circulating supply is 132,231,459 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

