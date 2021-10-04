Arqma Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,740.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $637,835.68 and approximately $4,740.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.49 or 0.06888000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00341882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.50 or 0.01125835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.48 or 0.00532935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00410706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00296330 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,923,319 coins and its circulating supply is 10,878,775 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.