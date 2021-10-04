Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Arvinas accounts for approximately 43.7% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 4.50% of Arvinas worth $170,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,934. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

