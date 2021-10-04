Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $348,884.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

