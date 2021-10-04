Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,866 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 6.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

