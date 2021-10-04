Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $85.69. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $91.43.

