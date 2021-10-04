Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 13.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.78. 1,305,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,459,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

