Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,284 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

FPX stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

