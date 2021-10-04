Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 901,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The company has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

