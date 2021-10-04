ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASX. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

