ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

