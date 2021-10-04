ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.60.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.