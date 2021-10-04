Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

