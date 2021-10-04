Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.16

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

