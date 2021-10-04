Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,451. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

