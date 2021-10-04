Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Up 57.2% in September

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

