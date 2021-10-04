Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $27.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.47. 20,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,945. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

