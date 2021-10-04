Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.16% of Henry Schein worth $119,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,121,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.