Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,784 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $115,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $111.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.