Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $53.55 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $336.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.85. The company has a market cap of $949.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

