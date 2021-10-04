Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 10,851 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.38% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $84,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $354.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.59 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

