Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 2,476 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $40,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $359.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.25 and its 200-day moving average is $350.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

