Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 295,936 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,936 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $126,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $60.76 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.