Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 9,127 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,724 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $56,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $282.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.51 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.