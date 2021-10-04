Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

ATLKY opened at $61.27 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

