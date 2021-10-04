Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Head-To-Head Survey

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants -0.34% -18.40% 6.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Atlas Technical Consultants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.78 -$11.09 million $2.02 4.91

Bowman Consulting Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bowman Consulting Group and Atlas Technical Consultants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.83%. Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Bowman Consulting Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

