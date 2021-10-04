Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.74 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $28.68 million and $3.74 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.74 or 0.00027899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

ATM is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios

ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

