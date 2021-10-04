Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Tops $16.39 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $98,620.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

