AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 892,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479,164. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

